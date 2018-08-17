Share:

KARACHI - A banking court Thursday extended the interim bail of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Faryal Talpur until September 4 in money-laundering scam.

Faryal Talpur along with her lawyer appeared before the court and pleaded to extend bail, the court granted her plea, the court also extended bail of other co accused including Sher Muhammad Mugairi, Shehzad Jatoi and others.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, and their associates are accused of transferring Rs35 billion abroad through 29 fake accounts after which, their names were placed on Exit Control List (ECL). On the other side, the same court has conducted hearing on bail applications filed by the main accused Hussain Lawai and Taha Raza and reserved the judgment, till August 18.

The prosecutor sought further time to argue on the plea filed by the accused, as he submitted that further progress report has not received yet from the Investigation Officer. The court gave the last chance to the prosecution to submit their arguments or else the court will announce its judgment after hearing one-sided arguments.

The FIA prosecution has submitted in the court that the accused Omni Group Chairman Anwar Majeed along with his son Abdul Ghani were arrested from Supreme Court (SC) a day earlier after their bail before arrest was rejected by the apex court.

Hussain Lawai, chairman of Pakistan Stock Exchange, and his associates are accused of opening the bogus accounts in the Summit Bank and United Bank of Pakistan Limited. The Federal Investigation Agency has prepared a report, revealing that more than 10 political personalities were allegedly involved in fictitious transactions.

The FIA in its interim challan, had declaring absconders as many as twenty accused, including PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardar, his sister Faryal Talpur, Zardari’s business partner Anwar Majeed, his son Abdul Ghani Majeed and 17 others.

According to the prosecution, the accused were involved in facilitating the opening of 29 ‘fake’ accounts in the Summit Bank, Sindh Bank and United Bank Limited, billions of rupees were deposited into the said fake accounts and subsequently transferred to different accounts including that of PPP Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur’s company, Zardari Group, which is shown to have received Rs15 million. The biggest transfer made out of the alleged fake accounts was to an Arab national, Nasser Abdulla Hussain Lootah, who is the chairman of the Summit Bank’s board of directors.