FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued shutdown programme for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines. According to program issued by the company, power supply from Khannuana and Darul Ehsan feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon while Hudda feeder originating from 66-KV Pathan Kot grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Friday (August 17). Similarly, 80 percent power load from all feeders of 132-KV Jaranwala, Scarp Colony, Lundianwala, Rafhan Mills, Chak No.103-RB and Interloop grid stations will remain suspended from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm on August 17, 2018.

City Police Officer (CPO) Ashfaq Ahmad Khan distributed cash prizes among 12 Jawans of Dolphin Force in recognition of their excellent performance.

A police spokesman said here Thursday that Dolphin Jawans Muhammad Waseem,Hasnain Shah,Nauman Babar and Naeem Masih were awarded cash prize of Rs. 10,000/-each,whereas a prize of Rs. 5,000/- was given to Muneebur Rehman,Muhammad Muqeem, Muhammad Waqas,Muhammad Waqar Ashraf, Amir Ali,Irfan Ali,Azizullah and Najeeb Ahmad.