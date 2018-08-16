Share:

SIALKOT - The floodwater on Thursday doubled the breach occurred in the protective dyke of Nullah Aik near village Chodho Chak, Sambrial tehsil three days ago.

It inundated dozens of the surrounding villages. Assistant Commissioner Azubah Azim visited the spot and directed the officials of Irrigation Department to make efforts to ensure early repairing of the 200-feet wide breach.

She added that now the floodwater level has started receding. The high level flood in the Nullah Aik had caused 100-feet breach in the protective dyke. But due to fast flow of water, the width of the breach has doubled from 100 feet to 200 feet.

The officials of irrigation department remained unable to repair the breach despite the passage of four consecutive days, on a bid to avert the further flood disasters.

The seasonal crops in the hundreds of acres of land were also ruined due to the flood in Nullah Aik in Sambrial tehsil. The AC assured the affected farmers and growers of early provision of the financial compensation to them.

Meanwhile, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued the notices to as many as 633 different people in Gujranwala Division’s all the six Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts, who recently bought new vehicles, commercial and residential lands.

In these special notices, the FBR has sought the details of income and sources of income from these 633 people within a month.

According to the senior FBR officials, these 633 people had recently purchased the luxury vehicles, commercial plazas, markets, marriage halls, godowns, factories, restaurants, hotels, banglows and agricultural lands (worth billions of rupees) in this region, but they averted to mention the sources of their income in their annual tax returns submitted before the FBR.

Police arrested 18 youth for doing wheelies in Daska city and its outskirts on the Independence Day. Police sent Samraiz, Umer, Husnain Ali, Fazal, Haider, Muhammad Rehman, Abdul Sattar, Abdullah Butt, Usman Javaid, Talha, Ali Haider, Asim, Danish, Abdul Aleem, Talha Ahmed, Shoaib, Hammad Ali and Asif Maseeh behind bars after registering separate cases.