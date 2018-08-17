Share:

Hailey Baldwin's makeup artist doesn't think she will go for a ''big look'' on her wedding day.

Vincent Oquendo doesn't think the 21-year-old model will rock one of her signature bold looks when she walks down the aisle to tie the knot with Justin Bieber, whom she got engaged to in July, because she want to look her best natural self. Speaking to Refinery 29, Vincent said: ''I will say she's going to want to feel like herself. I don't know if it'll be a moment for a big look for her. I think she's going to be no different than any other bride and just want to feel and look like her best self.'' Although he is prepared to create a classic demure bridal look for Hailey for her big day, Vincent loves working with the blonde starlet because she is willing to experiment with different styles and take suggestions.

He said: ''Hailey is very, very, adventurous. When she calls me, it's when she wants to try something, when she's feeling adventurous, when she wants to push the boundaries a little bit. I can't think of a time she's pushed back and said 'no' when I've suggested trying something new. Sure, sometimes there's coaxing to warm her up to the idea, but she's never said, 'No, I don't want to try that.' It's really a testament to her wanting to make something memorable. She's always been fearless in that sense.''

One specific look which stands out in Vincent's mind is the black lip Hailey sported at the 2018 BRIT Awards which matched the glittering black and blue Ralph Lauren Collection dress and towering black stilettos she wore.

And he thinks that the pair are able to create such great looks as there is trust in their relationship.

Vincent said: ''Working with Hailey is all about trust. I'm one of the few makeup artists that she works with who pushes her to try the kind of looks she wears. I think it's because we've known each other for so long that I can get her to try wildly-coloured shadows and lipstick, like at the BRIT Awards.

That crazy, blue detail was so unexpected. We'd been having conversations about it all week. Then, we did it. It was thrilling because it was something brand new.''