HAFIZABAD - No organisation will be allowed to collect hides of the sacrificial animals on Eidul Azha without getting no-objection certificate (NOC) from the district administration, it said.

The violators of law would be dealt with sternly, Deputy Commissioner Adnad Arshad said.

He said that those willing to collect hides submit their application by 7th of Zilhaj and after getting NOC they would be entitled to collect hides.

Those found collecting hides without the permission of the district administration would be arrested promptly, he said. He further said that the sale and purchase of hides be made through cheques and the purchasers maintain complete record.

In this connection, special teams have been constituted to monitor sale and purchase of sacrificial animals, he added.

He further said that all defunct organizations or political parties have been prohibited by the government to collect hides of the animals on Eidul Azha.

He also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the administration and donate the hides only to those individual/organization which had got prior permission of the administration.

The federal government has already banned 72 religo-political parties/ organization/ seminaries from collection of hides on Eid-ul-Azha.

A 5–Year-old boy was brutally sodomised by a fiendish young man of Bhoon Kalan.

According to police source, the victim Muhammad Ali s/o Mubarik Ali was playing in the street when the accused Kashif lured him away to nearby fields where he allegedly assaulted him.

The victim cried for help but no one came to his rescue. However, the police have arrested the accused and shifted the victim to the hospital for medico-legal report.