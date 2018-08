Share:

Parachinar:- An Indian citizen has been arrested by security forces from Parachinar, the tribal area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). According to reports, the suspect was trying to enter Pakistan from Afghanistan border when he was arrested by Pakistani security forces. According to preliminary investigation, suspect identified as Ram Bahadur, hailed from Indian state of Gujarat. The suspect was shifted to an undisclosed place for further interrogation.–online