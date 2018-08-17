Share:

Injured Fowler to skip US PGA playoff

LOS ANGELES - Rickie Fowler says he'll skip next week's Northern Trust, first event of the US PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs, as he recovers from injury, but vows to be "more than ready" for the Ryder Cup. "My team and I feel like it's best not to play next week in the Northern Trust," Fowler wrote in a post on Instagram. "I will be back healthy and competitive ASAP for the FedEx Cup and more than ready for the Ryder Cup!!!" Fowler was hampered by an oblique injury last week, when he started the third round of the PGA Championship two shots off the lead but faded to a tie for 12th. He confirmed the injury in his Instagram post, saying that an MRI exam had shown a partial tear of his right oblique muscle. Fowler is among eight players who have qualified for the US Ryder Cup team on points.–AFP

Chinese sprinter Xie Zhenye out of Asiad

SHANGHAI - Chinese sprinter and medal hope Xie Zhenye said Thursday that he is not taking part in the Asian Games because of an ankle injury, just two days before they open. The 24-year-old set a new Chinese record over 200m of 20.16sec in May to underline his electric form heading into the Games in Indonesia's Jakarta and Palembang. Xie was also expected to push friend and rival Su Bingtian all the way in the 100m for Games gold and the unofficial title of China's fastest man. But with the Games opening on Saturday, Xie wrote on Weibo, China's version of Twitter: "The path of life is always bumpy and looks like this time I'm not that lucky person. After long-term research and discussion, we decided I'm not going to this Asian Games out of long-term considerations."–AFP

Punjab National Sr Squash enters SF stage

LAHORE – The PSA-Independence Day 3rd Punjab National Senior Squash Championship 2018 entered the semifinals stage as the quarterfinal were decided on Thursday here at Punjab Squash Complex. In the first quarterfinal, Abbas Zeb of Wapda had to struggle hard to down Uzair Rasheed of Punjab by 3-2 with the scores of 12/14, 7/11, 11/4, 11/9, 11/9. Kashif Asif of SNGPL outpaced Faraz Muhammad Navy by 3-0, 11/6, 11/4, 11/9. Waqas Mehboob of PAF defeated Abbas Shaukat KP by 3-1, 9/11, 12/10, 11/6, 11/5 while Saddam Ul Haq of Army beat Mehran Javed of PAF by 3-1 as the score was 9/11, 11/8, 12/10, 11/4. Today (Friday), Saddam Ul Haq (Army) will take on Waqas Mehboob (PAF) in the first semifinal at 3pm while Kashif Asif (SNGPL) will vie against Abbas Zeb (Wapda) in the second semifinal at 4pm.–Staff Reporter

Pak Sporting FC win Azadi Football match

ISLAMABAD – Pak Sporting FC beat Zeeshan FC 2-0 in the Jashan-i-Azadi Football Tournament 2018 match here at T & T Football ground on Thursday. The tournament is being organised by Islamabad Football Association (IFA) as per FIFA rules and played on knock-out system at various grounds of the capital. The semifinals and final will be held at Pakistan Sports Complex, Jinnah Stadium later this month. Pak Sporting wasted very little time to put their name on scoresheet, as Haseeb opened the scoring in the third minute of the first half. After that, they wasted at least half a dozen golden chances to further consolidate their lead, but, at last, in the 29th minute, Asad finally doubled the lead through a powerful header. No more goal was scored in the second half and Pak Sporting won the match 2-0.–Staff Reporter

Pak Club win Azadi Futsal events

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Futsal-organised three-day Jashan-i-Azadi Futsal Tournament 2018 concluded here on Thursday at Pakistan Sports Complex. Pakistan Futsal Federation (PFF) chairman Malik Meherban Ali and PTF secretary Abu Ahmed Akif gave away trophies and certificates to the top performers. PFF president women wing Dr Afshan Malik, secretary Adnan Malik and others were also present there. In the men’s final, Pak Club beat Model Town Club 5-3 on penalty kicks. The two teams fought well but failed to score in the normal time. Pak Club converted all five and Model Town 3. In women’s event, Pak Club lifted the trophy by beating ISWA Club 5-4 on penalty kicks. The women final was also a dull 0-0 draw in normal time and Pak Club won the final on plenty kicks.–Staff Reporter