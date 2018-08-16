Share:

GUJRANWALA - Additional District and Sessions Judge [ADSJ] Tariq Saleem Chohan visited Gujranwala Central Jail and released 43 prisoners involved in minor cases on personal surety.

Civil Judge Asim Murtaza Cheema accompanied the ADSJ. The judge inspected security measures, quality of food items, kitchen, jail hospital, and literacy centre. He also examined different barracks and talked to the prisoners, including men, women and teenagers. He was informed about the facilities i.e. medical facilities and education being provided to teenagers and elderly prisoners. Some prisoners requested the judge to ensure early hearings of their cases. The judge assured their request would be considered.

Meanwhile, the CIA police claimed to have arrested two members of a gang of thieves and recovered stolen motorcycles from their possession. DSP Imran Abbas Chadhar told to the media persons that accused Asif and Waseem were members of “Asu” thief gang and had been involved in dozens of theft incidents. He said that the police also recovered eight stolen motorcycles from them.

A youth was electrocuted while working in a private housing society. It was reported that Mohsin Ali was working in an under-construction house when he suddenly touched a live electricity wire and received severe electric shocks. He was rushed to DHQ Hospital where he died.