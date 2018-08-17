Share:

ISLAMABAD - A judge of the Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah Thursday recused himself from hearing of the petitions seeking disqualification of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Pakistan Chairman Imran Khan under Article 62 of Constitution.

The division bench comprising Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui and Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the two petitions moved by Abdul Wahab Baluch, a leader from former chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry’s Justice and Democratic Party (JDP) and another citizen Hafiz Ihtesham Ahmad.

However, Justice Athar Minallah excused from hearing the case on personal reasons. He said that at some stage, he was associated with the former Chief Justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudnry.

Therefore, he said that he could not sit in the bench as a member of ex-CJP’s political party had filed the petition in this matter.

Hafiz Ihtesham, the petitioner in person filed the application saying that it is a matter of public importance and requested the court for earlier fixation of this petition in the interest of justice.

Earlier, a single bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq had conducted hearing of the petition and referred the matter to the Chief Justice of IHC Justice Muhammad Anwar Khan Kasi for constituting another bench after recusing himself from hearing of the petition.

In his main petition, the petitioner contended before the court that PTI Chairman filed the nomination papers from five constituencies of National Assembly, NA-26 Bannu, NA-53 Islamabad, NA-95 Mianwali, NA-131 Lahore and NA-243 Karachi.

He submitted that Imran Khan has sworn false declaration to the effect that he fulfills the qualification under Article 62 of Constitution and no subjection to disqualification in Article 63.

He said that the PTI chairman should be disqualified under Article 62(1)(d)(e)(f) and (g) of Constitution.

The petitioner argued that the Supreme Court in the case of Imran Khan vs Nawaz Sharif (PLD 2017 SC 265) has declared that the declaration in terms of Article 62(1)(f) can only be made by the Court of law.

He maintained that despite being desirous not to indulge in the life of elected member of the National Assembly, he is compelled to do this for the supremacy of constitution and law, particularly in view of the apex court judgment in Imran Khan vs Nawaz Sharif.

Ihtesham argued that in the presence of the documents the high court may summon Imran Khan to answer “Whether Tyrian Khan White is not his love child i.e from the wedlock of Anna Luisa (Sita) White.”

He told that Section 13 of CPC is meant for the execution or implementation of the certified judgment following the judgment in Nawaz Sharif case. He stated that Imran Khan has filed a wrong declaration in the past and has been concealing again that Tyrian Jade is his illegitimate daughter.

Ihtesham further argued that the court should not allow Imran Khan to hold public office as he has not only cheated the public but the Election Commission of Pakistan. “Imran Khan could not term as sagacious, righteous, non-profligate, honest and Ameen as per the Article 62(1)(f).

Similarly, Abdul Wahab Baluch, a leader of the JDP pleaded in his petition that Imran Khan should be declared disqualified because he did not disclose that he had a daughter as a result of his “relations with Ana-Luisa (Sita) White, a wealthy lady who was the daughter of the late Lord Gordon White, head of the American arm of the giant industrial conglomerate Hanson PLC, which he co-founded”.

He is of the view that under the charge that he does not fulfil the requirements laid down by Article 62.