Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - Lawyers observed a complete strike on Thursday on the call of Punjab Bar Council against the registration of, ‘what they maintained’, a false case under sections 7/ATA, and 365 of PPC against 22 lawyers of Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Samundri including two prominent lawyers of Toba district-Ch Tanveer Ahmed and Khudadad Khan.

The case was registered against the lawyers on the direction of Tandlianwala-Samundri Circle SP Imran Malik. A general body meeting of the DBA was also held under the chair of President Raja Khalid Mehmood.

The participants passed a resolution, demanding cancellation of case against the lawyers and suspension of responsible police officials.

Raja Khalid told the news reporters that the police raided the house of a senior member of Toba DBA, Khudadad Khan, resident of Mureedwala, at the behest of his rivals over a property issue.

He alleged that the police not only tortured Khudadad Khan in custody but also arrested the lawyers of Toba, Jhang, and Samundri and registered a fake case against them under ATA who came to save him from police torture. He added that lawyers were later released.

“The lawyers will take to streets across Punjab if the Tandlianwala-Samundri Circle SP and Mureedwala police SHO are not suspended,” he warned.

TWO DIE IN ROAD ACCIDENTS: A religious scholar Toba City’s central Jamia mosque, Maulana Rehan Ahmed Abassi, died in a road accident here on Thursday. The deceased was on his way on a motorbike to Toba from a nearby village on Wednesday night.

As he reached near Chak 302/GB on Toba-Shorkot Cantonment Road, his motorcycle hit a dog who had suddenly appeared on the road. As a result, he fell down on the road and received a serious head injury.

He was taken to Faisalabad Allied Hospital and then to a clinic in Lahore, but he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday in wee hours. Thousands of people, Ulema and politicians attended his funeral.

In ZAFARWAL, an 18-year-old student died in a road accident. The deceased identified as Talha was a student of BSc honours. Talha was grandson of well known religious personality Qari Abdul Baseer from Dhamtal and was son of M Abdullah.

He was studying in Agriculture University, Faisalabad and was on vacations to spend Eid with Family. The accident happened on Dhamthal-Sankhatra Road.