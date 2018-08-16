TOBA TEK SINGH - Lawyers observed a complete strike on Thursday on the call of Punjab Bar Council against the registration of, ‘what they maintained’, a false case under sections 7/ATA, and 365 of PPC against 22 lawyers of Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Samundri including two prominent lawyers of Toba district-Ch Tanveer Ahmed and Khudadad Khan.

READ MORE: Yasin Malik warns against tinkering with Article 35-A

The case was registered against the lawyers on the direction of Tandlianwala-Samundri Circle SP Imran Malik. A general body meeting of the DBA was also held under the chair of President Raja Khalid Mehmood.

The participants passed a resolution, demanding cancellation of case against the lawyers and suspension of responsible police officials.

Raja Khalid told the news reporters that the police raided the house of a senior member of Toba DBA, Khudadad Khan, resident of Mureedwala, at the behest of his rivals over a property issue.

He alleged that the police not only tortured Khudadad Khan in custody but also arrested the lawyers of Toba, Jhang, and Samundri and registered a fake case against them under ATA who came to save him from police torture. He added that lawyers were later released.

READ MORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan

“The lawyers will take to streets across Punjab if the Tandlianwala-Samundri Circle SP and Mureedwala police SHO are not suspended,” he warned.

TWO DIE IN ROAD ACCIDENTS: A religious scholar Toba City’s central Jamia mosque, Maulana Rehan Ahmed Abassi, died in a road accident here on Thursday. The deceased was on his way on a motorbike to Toba from a nearby village on Wednesday night.

As he reached near Chak 302/GB on Toba-Shorkot Cantonment Road, his motorcycle hit a dog who had suddenly appeared on the road. As a result, he fell down on the road and received a serious head injury.

He was taken to Faisalabad Allied Hospital and then to a clinic in Lahore, but he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday in wee hours. Thousands of people, Ulema and politicians attended his funeral.

READ MORE: Mehmood Khan takes oath as CM KP

In ZAFARWAL, an 18-year-old student died in a road accident. The deceased identified as Talha was a student of BSc honours. Talha was grandson of well known religious personality Qari Abdul Baseer from Dhamtal and was son of M Abdullah.

He was studying in Agriculture University, Faisalabad and was on vacations to spend Eid with Family. The accident happened on Dhamthal-Sankhatra Road.