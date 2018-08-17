Share:

LWMC to distribute 2.1 million bags for cleanliness on Eid

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has finalised its Eidul Azha plan. Arrangements have been made in coordination with Turkish Contactors Albayrak & Ozpak with an aim to ensure exemplary cleanliness. All the staff of LWMC will remain on board during Eid days to provide efficient SWM services to the citizens of Lahore. The standard SWM activities will mainly focus on prompt collection, storage, transportation and disposal of animal waste during all three days of Eid. To manage animal waste, LWMC is going to distribute about 2.1 million bags in Lahore. The garbage bags will be made available free of cost in respective UC Camps / Zonal Offices, Major mosques and Eidgahs. LWMC will hire pickups 2 days before Eid for garbage bag distribution, awareness and waste collection. A total of 3,284 pickups will be hired and deployed in all UCs. A total of 116 temporary waste storage points for animal waste will also be established. Administration of private societies will be responsible for collection of waste within their premises whereas LWMC will collection and transport waste from designated points only.–Staff Reporter

Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital to launch hide-collection campaign

Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC)will launch its ‘hides collection’ campaign, said a press release. As per previous practice, a large number of volunteers and hospital staff will participate actively in the campaign. The hospital management will also establish a call-center in the hospital to entertain telephone calls from hide donors in this regard. Volunteers and hospital staff will collect hides from doorsteps on a call at helpline number 0800-11555. Donors can also drop the hides at camps located in their respective societies. SKMCH&RC is also continuing its “Online Qurbani” services for people not only in Pakistan, but also in America, England, Canada, Australia, Indonesia, Middle East, and Europe including Sweden, Norway and Turkey. The revenue generated from sale of these hides will be spent on the treatment of poor cancer patients at the hospital. Management of the Hospital hopes that, this year too people will donate animal hides to Shaukat Khanum Hospitalin large numbers so that the mission to treat poor cancer patients could go on.–Staff Reporter

Anti-dengue drive to go on

Secretary of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Ali Bahadar Qazi has issued directives to carry out surveillance and larviciding activities during Eid holidays. Chairing meeting of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) Health on Thursday, he directed completing sweeping of public parks, mosques, eidgaas, graveyards and other public places before Eidul Azha. Special Secretary Dr Ayesha Saeed, Additional Secretary Fatima Sheikh, Dr Shahnaz Naseem, Dr Saadain, Director General Health Services Dr Munir Ahmed, Deputy Secretary Health Dr Yadullah, Director CDC Dr Muhammad Younis, Director Dengue Control Program Dr Saeed and officers from P&SH attended the meeting. CEOs Heath from 36 districts participated in the meeting through video link. Ali Bahadur Qazi directed CEOs Health to complete recruitment of dengue staff on adhoc basis as per the local needs at the earliest. He directed CEOs of high risk districts like Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Toba Tek Singh to expedite surveillance and larviciding to check dengue at peak season. He directed intensifying awareness campaign regarding preventive measures against dengue. Dr Munir Ahmed briefed the meeting regarding dengue and Congo virus situation. He said that the department was monitoring the situation in all districts on daily basis.–Staff Reporter