KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar has stressed a need for adopting such a comprehensive strategy for removal of offal of sacrificial animals on upcoming Eidul Azha that could ensure proper cleanliness and better sanitation on all three days of Eid.

While presiding over a high level meeting with the district administration, cantonment boards, KPT, PAF, KWSB and DMCs. The mayor said that the municipal department of KMC has established the central control room in the KMC Head Office whereas KMC Complaints Centre 1,339 will also be activated on round the clock basis to address any complaints during the Eid.

Wasim said that trenches have been dugup in different districts of city for burial of offal on scientific method. He said that the elected representatives along with the KMC officers and district staff oversee the whole operation in their remit and remain in contact with the concerned organisation.

He said that more sacrifice of animals was expected this year and for arrangements for lifting and burial of around 1.8 million offal has been made.

He said that some people during Eid days collect the fat and other remains of sacrificial animals on roads and roundabout and left it there which caused problems and accidents on roads therefore such arrangements be made which could save the city from this.

He said that the offal fell down from offal lifting vehicles should be lifted immediately. He also appealed to the citizens of Karachi not to dump or throw the offal or other remains of sacrificial animals in drains and other places and put them only in the open space for lifting and disposal of municipal staff.

The meeting was attended by the DMC Central Chairman Rehan Hashmi, DMC East Chairman Moeed Anwer, DMC West Chairman Izhar Ahmed Khan, DMC Korangi Vice Chairman Syed Ahmer Ali, Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman and others.