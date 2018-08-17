Share:

KARACHI - Mayor of Karachi Wasim Akhter Thursday pledged to allocate special funds for conservation of Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology’s Baba e Urdu campus functional in a heritage building.

Addressing a program organised by FUUAST and Anjuman e Tarraqi e Urdu as part of 57th death anniversary of Moulvi Abdul Haq, he also assured to help promotion of Urdu and the cause initiated by Baba e Urdu, Moulvi Abdual Haq.

He reiterated that promotion of the national language was a joint responsibility of all.

“Concerted efforts are needed to conserve the language and also to strengthen it as Urdu is the chain of communication among inhabitants of the country belonging to different parts,” said the Mayor of Karachi. Syed Wasim Akhter on the occasion also appreciated efforts made by FUUAST and Anjuman e Tarraqi e Urdu for strengthening of Urdu as the medium of instruction for people of the country in general. “This was and continues to be particularly crucial to help the people with scanty resources hence unable to attend private English medium educational institutions,” he said.

Mayor of Karachi on the occasion announced to extend all possible support to the FUUAST’s Baba Urdu Road and Gulshan campus in Karachi facilitating students from across the country keen to acquire higher education and indulge in much needed research.

“We also need to celebrate the personality of Baba e Urdu in accordance to his stature,” said Akhter.

FUUAST Vice Chancellor, Dr. Syed Altaf Hussain said the university in collaboration with Anjuman e Tarraqi e Urdu plans to activate Baba e Urdu chair.

“We are committed to strengthen the cause initiated by Moulvi Abdul Haq,” he said mentioning that work on university’s Islamabad campus has been initiated with a funds of Rs.92 crore and will be completed by 2020. He also drew attention of the Karachi Mayor towards poor status of building of FUUAST’s Baba e Urdu campus housed in preparation days’ building with urgent need for essential repair. Karachi Mayor assured that needed funds will be allocated by KMC for the cause of upliftment and renovation of the campus.

The event was also addressed by known poetess and honorary secretary of Anjuman e Tarraqi e Urdu, Fatma Hasan, its president and member of FUUAST senate committee Raju Jamil and President, FUUAST Teachers’ Association, Prof. Dr. Ziauddin, FUUAT Registrar, Afzal Ahmed and others.

Later the Mayor of Karachi along with other participants of the meeting offered fateha and laid floral wreath at the mazar of Baba e Urdu.