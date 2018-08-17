Share:

ISLAMABAD - Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) may demand its share in the federal cabinet for casting vote in favour of Imran Khan in the election of the leader of the house (Prime Minister) scheduled to be held today (Friday).

The MQM-P has informally been conveying its interest for taking at least one federal ministry in the upcoming federal cabinet, sources in the MQM-P said.

MQM-P being a coalition partner of PTI has already hinted to vote in favour of PTI’s nominee for the slot of speaker and deputy speaker in the National Assembly in secret balloting.

The election for the slot of 22nd Prime Minister will be held today (Friday). The nomination papers of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif have been accepted for the election of prime minister to be held on Friday in the National Assembly.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has already indicated to keep the size of federal cabinet short as compared to the cabinet of rest of the previous governments.

The MQM-P, even after losing one-fourth of its National Assembly seats in July 25 polls, has got much importance in the current political set-up as PTI has to choose it as a coalition partner.

The MQM-P, with its six seats in the National Assembly, had been approached by both PTI and the grand opposition alliance (PML-N, PPP and MMA) but it put weight behind the PTI.

The sources said that some of party members had already suggested to unconditionally support the PTI with setting demands. The senior members of the party, they said, were in favour of sitting on treasury benches with the PTI. They argued that it would help build the lost image of MQM-P. At the same time, MQM-P’s Ali Raza Abidi, a candidate in July polls, who was defeated by Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan in Karachi has submitted an application for recounting. The MQM-P after the controversial speech of its previous supremo Altaf Hussain parted ways and further split into two factions — Bahadurabad and PIB. The MQM-P had 24 seats in the previous National Assembly but now after the July 2018, reduced to six seats.