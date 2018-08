Share:

National Assembly will meet this afternoon at 3.00pm to elect Leader of the House.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif are in the field for election of Prime Minister .

Prior to the session, Members of the National Assembly belonging to PTI and its allies will meet at Parliament House with Imran Khan in the chair at 2.00 pm to formulate strategy for the session.

The elected PM is likely to take oath tomorrow.