Share:

ISLAMABAD - The third round of maritime dialogue between Pakistan and China was held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Beijing on Thursday.

Additional Secretary Imtiaz Ahmad led the Pakistani delegation while the Chinese side was led by Deputy Foreign Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kong Xuanyou, said a foreign ministry statement issued here. Both the sides held comprehensive discussions on entire range of maritime cooperation between the two countries, including evaluation of Pakistan-China existing maritime cooperation, bilateral cooperation and exchanges between the two Navies, cooperation in fisheries sector, maritime security, and science and technology cooperation. The two sides also agreed to further deepen practical cooperation in the relevant areas for the benefit of the two countries.

The two sides expressed satisfaction with current level of cooperation and vowed to further strengthen and enhance bilateral cooperation in all mutually relevant areas. Both the countries expressed their commitment to further improve cooperation in matters of regional and international significance.