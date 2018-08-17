People lay flowers to pay tribute to the victims of last year's terror attack at the Las Ramblas in Barcelona

A man lays flowers to pay tribute to the victims of last year's terror attack at the Las Ramblas in Barcelona


Municipal police officers lay a wreath to pay tribute to the victims of last year's terror attack at the Las Ramblas in Barcelona


Members of Civil Guard police (L) and National Police (R) arrive to lay a wreath as they pay tribute to the victims of last year's terror attack at the Las Ramblas in Barcelona