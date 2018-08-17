Share:

LAHORE - PIA’s pre- Haj operation concluded on Wednesday night transporting more than 68,000 intending pilgrims to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), said a spokesman for the airline on Thursday.

He said PIA operated 225 flights to Saudi Arabia. As many as 28,138 pilgrims were transported to KSA through Haj flights and 39,906 through regular scheduled flights. The airline operated 71 flights from Karachi and transported more than 21,400 intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia, 50 flights from Islamabad with 15,148 pilgrims, 43 flights from Lahore with 13,960 pilgrims, 19 flights from Multan with 4,571 pilgrims, 7 flights from Faisalabad with 833 pilgrims, 11 flights from Sialkot with 3,708 pilgrims and 24 flights from Peshawar with 8,418 intending pilgrims.

The post-Haj operation will commence from 27th August and PIA will bring back more than 68,000 Hujjaj through Haj and regular scheduled flights from Jeddah and Madinah to Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi, Sialkot, Multan and Faisalabad stations. The post-Haj operation will conclude on 25th September.