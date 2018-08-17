Share:

RAWALPINDI - Family members, party office-bearers, former ministers, members of parliament and large numbers of friends have visited Adiala Jail on Thursday and met deposed prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (Retd) Muhammad Safdar. However, the jail authorities did not allow PML-N leader Isphanyar Bhandara to meet former prime minister.

The meeting was held in the conference room adjacent to the office of Superintendent Adiala Jail. The police, jail staffers and personnel of other law enforcement agencies have made tight security arrangements inside and outside the jail to avoid any untoward incident on the occasion. Motorists and public were not allowed to use the road passing in front of the jail during the visit.

All the visitors were only allowed to enter inside the jail from Gate Number 5 after thorough checking by the jail staffers headed by Deputy Superintendent (DS) Imran.

Asif Mehmood, Aziz Abbas Sharif, the nephews of former PM Mian Nawaz Sharif, Mrs Aziz Abbas, Rahil Munir, the son-in-law of Maryam Nawaz and Mehar un Nisa, the daughter of Maryam Nawaz, Sajjad Awan, the elder brother of Capt (Retd) Muhammad Safdar and Aftab (cousin of deposed PM) were among the family members who had meeting with Sharifs in the jail.

Other prominent people who visited the jail were former Governor Punjab Raffique Rajwana, Senators Pervaiz Rashid, Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan, former minister Talal Chaudhry, MNA Maiza Hameed, former federal minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Begun Tahira Aurangzeb, Muhammad Salar Raja, Uswa Raja (siblings of PML-N detained leader Engineer Qamar ul Islam Raja), former speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq, Zafar Iqbal Jhagra, former CM Pir Sabir Shah, MNA from Sheikhupura Arif Khan Sandhela, Senator Pir Ahmed Shah, ex-MNA Malik Abrar Ahmed, PML-N leader Barrister Danial Chaudhry, former Nazim UC Dhama Al-Haj Chaudhry Muhammad Ilyas, MNA Khurram Dastagir Khan, Mushahid Ullah Khan, Pir Farooq Hasnat, Dr Asif Kirmani, Tehmina Doltana, former federal minister Khawaja Saad Raffique and Begum Najma Hameed.

Talking to The Nation outside Adiala Jail after meeting with Sharifs, MNA Maiza Hameed said that Mian Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz are meeting visitors with smiling faces and high spirit. “We, the visitors, often become emotional while meeting Sharifs but they wipe out our tears and give us courage,” she said. She said that Maryam Nawaz is spending her time in jail by offering prayers and reading books. She said that Mian Nawaz Sharif has only one thing in his mind in the jail and that is simple to put the country on right track. She condemned the government and the jail authorities for bringing a three-time elected premier Mian Nawaz Sharif in an APC to accountability court. “This is extremely not fair because Mian Nawaz was one who himself surrendered before the law enforcement agencies and nobody had arrested him from abroad,” Maiza Hameed lamented. Despite all the negative tactics and humiliation, the spirit and passion of Sharifs and party men is very high, she said.

“Maryam Nawaz and Mian Nawaz Sharif are in good health in the jail. Their spirit is high,” said Tehmina Doltana. She added the troika is committed to steer the country out of crises. To a query, she replied she had not witnessed the cell of Sharifs and could not comment either they are being provided facilities or not by the jail authorities. “Mian Nawaz Sharif had not commented about the PTI chief and prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan during meeting with us,” she said in response to another question. She added her election was rigged and she would go for recounting of votes.