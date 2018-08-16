Share:

SARGODHA - Police on Thursday arrested 22 drug-pushers and recovered narcotics and weapons from them. Police spokesman said that during the ongoing drive against drug-paddlers and criminals, a team comprising policemen from different police stations, conducted raids and arrested 22 accused. The team seized 3,755 grams of hashish, six pistols of 30 bore, two rifles of 444 bore, one Kalashnikov, two guns of 12 bore and 97 bottles of liquor from them. They were identified as Shahbaz, Mazhar, Shahid, Tehseen, Shakeel, Imran, Aurangzeb, Naeem, Ghazanfar, Taimour, Hasnain and others.