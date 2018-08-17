Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to nominate Shah Farman as the next Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The decision was made during a consultative meeting chaired by PTI Chairman Imran Khan at his residence in Banigala, who ultimately approved to nominate Farman for the coveted post.

The PTI has already announced to nominate Imran Ismail as Governor Sindh and Chaudhry Sarwar as Governor Punjab. The nomination of Farman will complete the political setup in KP province. However, it must be noted the incumbent Governor KP Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has not announced his resignation. Muhammad Zubair have resigned as Governor Sindh, while Rafique Rajwana had resigned as Governor Punjab.

Farman served as the provincial Information Minister in the previous government of Chief Minister Pervez Khattak. In the July 25 election, Farman won the PK-70 and PK-71 Peshawar constituency. He eventually lost the PK-70 seat after a vote recount to Awami National Party’s (ANP) Khushdil Khan.

Earlier, Mehmood Khan was elected as the new Chief Minister of KP. He bagged 77 votes against 33 of Mian Nisar Gul of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA).