LAHORE - Election for the Punjab chief minister’s office will be held at the Punjab Assembly here on August 19 (Sunday).

The chief minister’s election will be carried out through division of the house. The Punjab Assembly session for this purpose will be held at 11 am on Sunday, announced the newly-elected Speaker of the Assembly Ch Pervez Elahi yesterday.

It may be mentioned that the majority party in the house, PTI, has not named its candidate for the chief minister slot so far while the PML-N has nominated Hamza Shehbaz for the chief minister slot.