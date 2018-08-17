Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and prime minister-in-waiting has extended condolences over the sad demise of former Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

A statement issued by PTI said that Imran Khan has expressed heartfelt grief over the sad demise of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. “South Asian Sub-continent has lost a phenomenal and a visionary political figure today,” said Chairman PTI Imran Khan. Lauding his role regarding Pak-India bilateral relations, Imran Khan stated that his contribution would never be forgotten. As Foreign Minister, Vajpayee strived to open up ways towards normalisation of relations among neighbouring states and had successfully taken this agenda to the new heights after assuming office of the Prime Minister. Chairman PTI stated that there could be political differences between the two countries, however, the desire to establish peace existed on both sides of the border.

Imran Khan said that former PM’s sad demise had created a vacuum in the political arena of the sub-continent. In order to pay homage to his tireless services, he said, we can resort to the establishment and promotion of peace across the region. “I extend sympathies to the people of India in this hour of grief”, he said. Separately, the Governor of Tabuk province Saudi Arabia Thursday called Chairman PTI Imran Khan and congratulated him on his victory in the parliamentary elections.

A PTI statement said that the Governor of Tabuk province Saudi Arabia Prince Fahad Bin Sultan Bin AbdulAziz Al-Saud called Chairman PTI Imran Khan. He offered well wishes to the new government. Prime Minister designate Imran Khan thanked Prince Fahad for extending heartfelt wishes.

PAKISTAN CONDOLES DEATH

Pakistan Thursday condoled the death of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former Prime Minister of India. In a statement, the foreign ministry said: “We have learnt with sadness the passing away of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former Prime Minister of India, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in New Delhi.” Vajpayee, it said, was a renowned statesman who contributed to bringing a change in India-Pakistan relations and remained a key supporter of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation and regional development. “The government and people of Pakistan extend their heartfelt condolences to his family and to the government and people of India,” the statement said.

