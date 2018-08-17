Share:

KHAIRPUR - The Shah Abdul Latif University Teachers Association (SALUTA) staffers criticised the university administration for not releasing salary to the employees and teachers.

The SALUTA representatives while talking to media Thursday said that university issued a notification before Eidul Fitr to release leave encashment amount but teachers are still waiting for the release of leave encashment whereas the remaining amount of the increased salaries is also pending.

The SALUTA office bearers have appealed Syed Murad Ali Shah, re-elected chief minister to take serious notice against the administration. They also criticised the policy of the university to discourage faculty members to carry on their higher studies which is basic right of the faculty members.

They said that the stipend and MS/PhD allowances of the faculty members have been stopped but the university management is busy in unessential expenditures on protocols.

The SALUTA representative appealed Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad and Sindh to intervene in the matter and save the future of the faculty members and the university. They announced that their protest and struggle will remain continue for the betterment and good governance of the university.

Meanwhile, three PhD seminars were held in the Department of Economics at the university on Thursday.

The scholars have carried their research on analysis of value added tax, growth and trade patterns in Pakistan and selected south east Asian countries, cost of production, technology and credit response in terms of per acre yield of dates in Pakistan.

The dean faculty of social sciences appreciated the quality of research work by the research scholars.

The seminars were attended by Prof Imtiaz Pirzada, Prof Firdous Bugti, Prof Farzana Khoso and others.

BOY DROWNED

A boy drowned in a Nara canal near Khenwari on Thursday.

Rizwan Ali, 12, was playing near the canal suddenly he was slipped and drowned in the canal. Area police fish out his body and later, handed over the body of deceased to his heirs after autopsy.