KARACHI:- Amid the issue of disqualifying several officials, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi hesitated to resign from his post. PCB chief had vowed to leave his post due to the speculations surrounding about his future that have intensified since the elections 2018, resulting the next government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan. Some reports revealed that PCB head and many other officers were appointed on political grounds. However, their future is insecure as PTI claimed to make such unjust appointments accountable after coming into power. In this perspective, several officers had advised Sethi to resign from the post.