KARACHI - At least seven people have contracted Congo virus in Karachi. The medics expressed concern over the inefficiency of health department to find out animals which are getting into Karachi for Eid-ul Azha sacrifice.

Jinnah Hospital Director Emergency Dr Seemin Jamali confirmed that seven people have been admitted to Jinnah Hospital’s isolated Congo virus, while their blood’s samplings have already been sent for further confirmation.

“Two out of them were brought from Quetta while rest came from Karachi,” she added. She further said that although health department has established health counters in all animals markets, they need to be thorough, so that we can avoid any untoward incident ahead of Eid-ul Adha festivities.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) also expressed its concern about the increasing cases of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) across Pakistan. These cases can go high as Eid-ul-Azha is almost around and people getting in contact with sacrificial animals will be at risk. PMA Secretary General Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad in his statement said while purchasing or handling animals, one should wear light colored full sleeved clothes and shoes with socks. Apply insect repellent on the exposed areas of the body. Inspect yourself for ticks and take bath when return home.

“During slaughtering your animal, you should wear gloves on your hands and cover your mouth and nose with a mask. Hands must always be washed immediately after removing gloves, keep animal pelt separately in plastic sheets as they may have ticks. Do not dispose of waste or blood on the street. Avoid contact with infected humans,” he added. He said in case of high fever, muscle aches, backache, headache, vomiting, severe bruising and nose bleeds immediately see your physician.

He said PMA feels its responsibility to aware/guide people for safety measures to avoid the risk of Congo Virus. It is spread by the bite of ticks.