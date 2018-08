Share:

PR KARACHI - Shaniera Akram, wife of renowned Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram, inaugurated a campaign ‘Make Pakistan Green Again’ on the nation’s 71st Independence Day. The ceremony was held at Shahzad Qureshi’s Urban Forest to plant 1,000 trees.

A further 2,000 trees have been planted in District Lasbela at Byco’s Bowzer village near its refinery in Balochistan. The campaign was launched by Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited.