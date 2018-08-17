Share:

LAHORE - A sessions court Thursday directed lawyers of both PTI Chief Imran Khan and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif to come up with arguments on territorial jurisdiction of the court to hear Rs 10 billion damages suit of the latter against the former.

Additional district & sessions judge Anjum Mumtaz passed the order and put off further hearing until Sept 1.

During the hearing, Advocate Sajid Munawar Qureshi, the associate of Advocate Babar Awan, represented PTI Chief Imran Khan and questioned the territorial jurisdiction of the court to hear the damages suit moved by Shehbaz Sharif. Advocate Babar Awan could not appear before the court due to his engagement in Islamabad.

The counsel said that Khan’s press conference which was challenged by the plaintiff was held in Islamabad rather than Lahore and therefore, the court of Lahore did not have territorial jurisdiction to hear the case.

Shehbaz Sharif had moved the court against PM in waiting Imran Khan for leveling allegations of corruption and offering him Rs 10 billion through a common friend for withdrawing case of Panama Papers before the Supreme Court. He asked the court to order PTI’s chief Khan to pay him Rs 10 billion as compensation for causing damage to his repute.