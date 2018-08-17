Share:

KANDHKOT - A shopkeeper was looted at gunpoint by unknown armed persons at Main Tower Chowk on Thursday.

Unidentified assailants looted a shopkeeper of mobile phones located at Main Tower Chowk. Shop owner Chandar Lal said: “I was busy at my shop when a group of unidentified armed persons entered in my shop and tried to snatch cash but I refused to give cash to them. However, on the force of weapons they looted one Rs 0.15 milloin cash while more than three new cell phones and other valuables.” After committing the crime they managed to flee from the spot.

Later, local police rushed to the spot after getting information and confirmed the incident and said that further investigation was underway.

No case was lodged till filling of this report. It is worthy to mention here that civil society, social activists of Kashmore and Kandhkot expressed their grave concerns over declining of law and order throughout district.