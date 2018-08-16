Share:

OKARA - Cases were registered against six people for not taking precautions against dengue larva here on Thursday.

During a visit, the administration team booked him in Kutchehry Bazaar for his uncovered water carrier. In Azeem Market, owner of a sanitary store of Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmad was found flooded with water where larva could spread, and in the cotton factory of Muhammad Bilal water was found in Packing Therma and washing machine. So the cases were registered against the three persons.

Likewise, the protection of environment department team during a campaign against dengue got registered the 3 separate cases against the violators. Inspector environment Ahmad Hassan during checking found a pushcart water tank carrying larva. In the second raid, inspector Naeem Iqbal in Azeem Market found a water tank in Bilal’s factory carrying larva which could cause spreading of dengue fever. The police got registered separate cases Under Section 268, 269, 270 and 278 PPC.