Share:

KARACHI - The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) hinted at tabling a condemning resolution in the Sindh Assembly against blasphemous sketches competition going to be held in Holland.

The TLP parliamentary leader Mufti Muhammad Qasim Fakhri and Syed Abdur Rasheed of the MMA asked the provincial government to approach the federal government for taking up the matter with Holland.

Rasheed also submitted an adjournment motion, asking the assembly to discuss the matter by adjourning all other business. He said that anti-Islam forces are once again targeting Namoos-e-Risalat, terming the sketches competition an attack on our faith.

The MMA MPA said the Muslims cannot tolerate even a minor blasphemy of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and asked the members of the house to unanimously pass a resolution that would be tabled later. “Sindh Assembly should be the first one to condemn this act,” Separately in a statement, Mufti Fakhri said that the TLP had decided to move the resolution on the issue as it is the matter of our faith. “We will approach all political parties in the Sindh Assembly to seek their support for the resolution and hopefully it would be adopted unanimously,” He said that these sketches had hurt the sentiments of entire Muslim Ummah and the people are furious and the purpose of bringing the resolution is to represent them and make the federal government aware of its responsibility on the issue. Meanwhile, the TLP also announced observing a condemnation day today (Friday) across the city. Allama Razi Hussaini, the city chief of the party, in his statement said that the sketches competition was heinous conspiracy to deteriorate the international peace.

He requested Imams to apprise the people about the issue in Friday sermon and pass condemning resolutions in different programs.