QUETTA - Unknown gunmen shot dead a tribal leader Sardar Muhammad Hanif Siyani at Masjid Road near Dalbandin area of Chaghi district on Thursday.

According to police sources, the victim was on way home from District Court after appearing before court when armed assailants riding a motorbike opened firing at him and fled away from the scene. As a consequence, he died on the spot after receiving multiple bullet wounds.

Police reached the site and shifted the body of the deceased to nearby hospital where the body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The motive behind the killing could not be ascertained so far. Police registered a case and started investigation.

FC FOILS TERROR BID

Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan foiled a sabotage bid and seized a large number of ammunitions under Radd-ul Fasaad Operation in Kohlu and Sanjavi area of Balochistan on Thursday.

According to FC spokesman, acting on tip off, FC personnel carried a search operation at respective areas and apprehended four suspects alongwith ammunitions.

Ammunitions including, 12.7 MM shells, RPG7, 2, LMGs, 3, Kalashnikovs, fuses of IED, detonators , explosive devices, communication materials and thousands of rounds were recovered from their hideouts during operation.

The FC spokesman said that these recovered ammunitions would be utilised for sabotage activities in province. Further investigation was underway.