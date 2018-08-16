Share:

MULTAN - The United Doctors Front (UDF) won Pakistan Medical Association (Multan Chapter) elections here late Wednesday night. According to unofficial results announced here on Thursday, complete panel of UDF remained victorious in the election as Dr Masood ul Hiraj defeated his rival candidate Dr Mehnaz Khakwani of Pioneer Unity by bagging 1822 votes,and the latter got 594 votes as presidential candidate. Dr Hajra Masood of UDF clinched highest number of votes as Vice President (Lady) by securing 1828 votes,the result sheet shows. For general secretary seat,Dr Rana Khawar (UDF) got 1676 votes while his rival candidate Dr Aftab Haider bagged 728 votes.

In all,2624 votes were cast out of 4431 whereas only two votes were rejected.

Dr Abul Khaliq elected Secretary Finance and Dr Imran Rafiq as press information secretary.

The polling started at 9am on Wednesday and had to be halted at different occasions due to exchange of hot words between doctors of both sides. Chief Election Commissioner, Dr Eice Muhammad declared the result in the presence of representatives of UDF and Pioneer Unity. It is worth mentioning here that PMA elections were held after a lapse of six years because of certain issues between the two groups of doctors.