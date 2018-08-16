Share:

SHEIKHUPURA - A number of retired grade-4 employees of the local government protested against non-payment of their pensions for the last three months on Thursday.

The protesters including widows chanted slogans against the local government’s apathy during the protest demonstration they organised in front of local press club.

Talking to media persons, the demonstrators said the pension amount was the only source of their survival, adding that they were facing starvation like situation due to non-payment of their pensions. They regretted that they could not even pay the academic charges of their children and utility bills. They maintained that the Lesco had cut power connections of their houses due to non-payment of electricity bills. A widow namely Shabana Bibi said that she had no money even to purchase the medicine.

The protesting retired employees demanded the secretary local government look into the matter and release their pensions before Eid.