OKARA/SAMBRIAL - A married woman was raped at Arora Jagir village here the other day. According to police, Taj Bibi lured her neighbour Nazia Parveen, wife of Amanat Ali, to her house where suspect Haq Nawaz, son of Fazil, raped her at gunpoint. The police registered a case against him.

On the other hand, two girls were abducted from different places. Munawar Bibi, daughter of Nygannad Aslam of Fatehpur, was abducted in a vehicle at gunpoint by suspects including Shauka Ali, Shahmand and Shirin Khan.

Similarly, Nabila Bibi, niece of Amjad Tufail of Ayubnagar, was abducted by Mazhar, Zulfiqar, Khizar Hayat and Naheed. Cases were registered against the kidnappers.

Likewise, a teenage girl was allegedly kidnapped by four accused here in Sambrial the other day.

According to the FIR lodged with Begowal-Sambrial police, daughter of Zulfiqar Ali, resident of Randheer Bagrian, was kidnapped by suspects including M Munir, Safdar, Ghulam Fareed and Aliya Bibi in a van. “The accused kidnapped my niece to exploit her sexually,” alleged her uncle in the FIR.

On the other hand, a tortured dead body of a woman was found in Upper Chenab Canal near Molowali bridge on Thursday. According to police, the deceased was in her thirties and her body was four to five day old. Police took her body into custody and sent it for autopsy.

On the other side, suspects beat a family including women for casting vote to their political rivals. In 26/2L village, suspects including Raja Sarwar, Raja Sultan Amir, Ilyas, Nizam, Haji, Ramazan, Saleem, Jumma, Zafar, Rajoo Sajjad, Jamil, Noor Sarwar, Hajira Bibi and Asia Bibi attacked a family with batons and sticks.

They beat the family members including Sikandar Khan, his wife Akbar Bibi, and sons-Farrukh Hayat and Fazal Hussain. They sustained injuries. A case was registered against them.

NABBED: In a campaign against narcotics, the district police raided and arrested Zahid Iqbal with 1.52kg of Charas, Haq Nawaz with 1.3kg, Sunni Nawaz with 1.28kg, Noor Ahmed with 15 litres of liquor, Faisal Aslam with 15 litres of liquor, Shahzeb with 16 litres, M Saleem with 20litres, and M Sardar with 52 litres of liquor. Cases were registered against them.

The Punjab government has imposed Section 144 in the province. It has also fixed sites for the purchase and sale of sacrificial animals. The violators will be dealt with sternly.

Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Nazeer has directed all the officials concerned in Okara district to take stern action against those selling sacrificial animals in streets, bazaars, and on roads. The Section 144 will remain in force from Aug 13 to 25.