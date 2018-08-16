Share:

HAFIZABAD/SIALKOT - The mutilated dead body of a woman was recovered from the lower Chenab canal near Head Sagar.

Some villagers had spotted the dead body floating in the canal and informed the police. The police with the help of Rescue 1122 fished out and shifted it to the city morgue to ascertain the cause of death. The dead body has not yet been identified. It bore visible signs of torture and it is presumed that somebody had killed her and thrown the dead body in the canal to conceal the crime. The police are investigating.

The office bearers of Muthidda Mahaz Asataza Hafizabad including its President Riaz Ahmad Tarar and others have protested against the apathy of the police for not arresting the robbers who had deprived five teachers of Government Girls high School Gooianwala on Monday.

Wearing black arm bands they raised slogans against police for not arresting the dacoits despite the lapse of over three days. They demanded immediate arrest of the accused otherwise the teachers of the district would be constrained to stage demonstration in front of DPO Office

It may be mentioned that after closing the school, four female teachers were on there way to Alipur Chatha in a rickshaw. Near canal bridge Nakki Chattha, three armed bandits intercepted them and snatched away Rs125,000 and cell phones from them. Since then, the police were dilly-dallying with their tactics, they said.

Meanwhile, some unknown accused shot dead a Daska city based young trader Muhammad Nouman (26).

According to the local police, some unknown accused fired bullets in his chest and legs which killed him. The perpetrator(s) fled away after throwing the dead in the fields near village Bhobhangi-Partaanwali, Daska tehsil.

Some local people found the body and informed the local police. Police handed over dead body to the grieved family for burial after autopsy. He was laid to rest in his native graveyard at Islampura, Daska city. A large number of the people attended his funeral.

TWO WOMEN KIDNAPPED: Some unknown accused forcibly kidnapped a female brick kiln labourer Shumaila Bibi from the brick kiln in village Maallo Mahey, Daska tehsil. Police have registered a case with no arrest.

Meanwhile, some unknown accused also kidnapped local landlord Muhammad Nawaz’s young daughter Saira (18), when she went to take potable drinking water from a local filtration plant in village Ismail Awan-Motra, Daska tehsil.

According to some local people, as many as five unknown armed accused forcibly bundled her into a carry box vehicle at gunpoint and fled away. Motra police have registered a case with no arrest, in this regard.