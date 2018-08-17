Share:

MIRPURKHAS - A youth attempted to commit suicide by burning himself over domestic issue in Bhansinghabad on Thursday.

Adnan, 26, son of Arshad went to roof of his house and hurled kerosene oil on himself and set him on fire resultantly, he sustained serious burning injuries. He was shifted to emergency of civil hospital where he was provided first aid and then referred to Civil Hospital Karachi.

Doctor said that his 75 percent body was burnt.

ROAD ACCIDENT

An infant was killed and six passengers were injured when a rickshaw turned over after bursting the tyre on Thursday at Khan Road. A rickshaw carrying passengers was on its way that its one tyre burst resultantly, it was turned over and a child of five years old Naved died on the spot. Six passengers including Kako, Zarina, Ameero, Premchand and Premi sustained injuries.