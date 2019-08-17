Share:

FAISALABAD-The Madina Foundation arranged a mass wedding at The University of Faisalabad (TUF) here on Friday, in which 50 couples tied the knot.

TUF Rector Prof Dr Zaheer Javed Paracha was the chief guest at the ceremony where renowned religious figure Qari Niaz Ahmad prayed fervently for newly-wed couples.

He also recited Qasida Burda and Qasida Ghausia after Nikkah sermon.

Qari Niaz also solemnised the Nikkah of the couples. More than 2,000 guests including parents of the couples, their relatives, friends and other family members attended the ceremony.