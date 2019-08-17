Share:

Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar has said that Indian Prime Minister Narendara Modi is more dangerous than Hitler.

He said, “Indian rulers should understand that if war is imposed it will be the last war in the region. If India starts war than we will also reply in befitting manner. From the very first day, India is against the Afghan Peace Process & Kartarpur Corridor Project. Under any circumstances, Pakistan will complete the Kartarpur Corridor Project before the 550th celebration of Baba Guru Nanak.”

The Governor Punjab expressed these views after condoling with the family of martyr Lance Naik Taimoor Aslam who sacrificed his life at Indian line of control.

Ch Sarwar has said that there is no doubt that India never really acknowledged Pakistan with heart and India is not serious in resolving Kashmir issue and was never interested in talks. If India is talking about change in nuclear policy than we also want to convey to India that if they are ready for war than we are also ready for war and if war is to happen this time it will be the last war of sub content net and 220 million Pakistanis are ready to sacrifice their life for the defense of country, he added.

He said the voice of miserable Kashmir’s has reached the whole world but I want to ask why the conscious of whole leadership is sleeping and where are the leaders of Muslim world. One billion Muslims and 60 Islamic countries but India is being subject to mass killing. I want to convey to world and Muslim leaders that they should take notice of killing of humanity and human rights in Kashmir and demand answer from Narendara modi’s atrocities on Kashmir.