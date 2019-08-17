Share:

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has said in accordance with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam, followers of all religions have equal rights in new Pakistan and are playing an active role in national development without any discrimination.

He said that minority’s day remembered that minorities also rendered invaluable sacrifices for the country.

Ijaz Alam expressed these views in a event organized by CSJ and PCMR in collaboration with local rights-based organizations included Ministry for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs, Government of Punjab, National Commission for Justice and Peace, Cecil and Iris Chaudhry Foundation and Ajoka Theatre to observe the National Minorities Day at Aiwan-e-Iqbal in Lahore on Saturday.

The Convention marked the 72nd anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s famous speech delivered before Assembly of Pakistan that guaranteed the fundamental rights of religious minority citizens & communities in Pakistan.

A theatrical performance by Ajoka Theatre titled “Bullah” was also featured depicting the life experiences & lessons of Sufi saint Bulleh Shah with the aim of fostering a culture of inter-faith and inter-communal harmony and respect for human dignity irrespective of race, religion or ethnicity.

Other speakers also highlighted the role of minorities in creation of Pakistan and applauded the efforts of PTI’s Government for the betterment of minorities. The Convention was attended by Tariq Gill (former MPA), Naveed Amir Jeeva (MNA) Justice (R) Nasira Iqbal, Saroop Ijaz (Advocate High Court) and Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad (Grand Imaam of Badshaahi Mosque).