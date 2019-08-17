Share:

Lahore - A sessions court on Friday extended the interim bail of an actor facing charges of criminal intimidation and breach of trust by his wife. Additional sessions judge Muhammad Azeem Sheikh ordered the investigation officer to complete investigation of the case and present report on August 28. Earlier, the police told the court that he had recorded the statements of Mohsin Abbas and his wife and he is giving final shape to the investigation in the form of a report. The petitioner’s counsel contended that his client had been implicated in a false case, and requested the court to accept bail plea of Mohsin Abbas.