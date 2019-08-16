Share:

Islamabad-Alternative Energy Board (AEDB) has executed the Implementation Agreement (IA) with Master Green Energy Limited (MGEL) for their 50 MW wind power project in Jamshoro, Sindh. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan, Chief Executive Officer, AEDB has signed the IA with MGEL on behalf of President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, soon after taking over the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, AEDB. MGEL will put up 25 units of Gamesa G114-2.0 wind turbine generators, which will produce 168,542,400 kWh of clean electricity per annum.

Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan announced at this occasion that GOP is fully determined to deploy power plants based on renewable energies into the energy mix and increase the share of renewables to 20pc by 2025 and to 30pc by the year 2030, in view of the vision of the present government. AEDB CEO,further announced that many more projects are in pipeline and will be implemented soon. The IA of MGEL is first step in achieving the overall policy goal of the present government.