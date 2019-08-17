Share:

LAHORE - Ahmad Baig of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and No 2 ranked Matloob Ahmed of Lahore Garrison were on top at the end of the first round in the three-round New Jubilee 21st Sind Open Golf Championship at Arabian Sea Golf and Country Club Golf Course on Friday.

Ahmad was simply brilliant and his 18 holes score of gross 67, reflects on his superb shotmaking ability, backed by lustrous putting. He scored birdies on holes 3, 5, 6 and 7. He had regulation pars on 12 holes and in between a superb eagle on the 11th hole while a lone blemish was there too on the 17th hole, where he lost a stroke.

Matloob was sparkling all through the first 18 holes, with every shot as perfect as can be. Birdies on holes 1, 5, 7, 8, 12 and 16 were earned through amazing accuracy in shot making and element of exemplary perseverance and steadfastness over the other holes yielded 11 regulation pars. Like Ahmad, he also suffered a sole lost stroke that he encountered on the 13th hole.

Shabbir Iqbal of Islamabad and Adil Jehangir of Lahore Gymkhana also played superb golf. Shabbir finished with a round of 68, four under par, while Adil had also a similar score during the first round. The second round will commence today (Saturday) at 8am.

Asad IA Khan, President of Sind Golf Association, said: “Much is expected from the phenomenal one Ahmed Baig; this is a grand opportunity and he has to pursue his dream of winning without getting perturbed by the temperamental strengths of the leading champions of our national golf circuit.” The prize money for this Sind Open Golf title is Rs 2.3 million. Another attraction is a car for a hole-in-one.