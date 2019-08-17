Share:

ISLAMABAD - Secretary General of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Ahsan Iqbal on Friday condemned Indian troops firing on the Line of Control (LoC) and said that the Pakistan Army was capable of defeating the enemy.

Talking to media here, he also condemned the incident of blast in Kuchlak, Quetta and said that Pakistan would have to defeat terrorism. He said that India had been dreaming about changing the status of Held Kashmir, which it could no do during the previous tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PML-N leader said that India’s Minister for Home Affairs clearly stated before elections that status of Kashmir would be changed.

Pakistan should have been prepared for the change in status of Held Kashmir after the success of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in elections, he added. Ahsan said that after winning the elections on May 23, the Modi government made preparations and changed the status of Held Kashmir and removed article 35A from its Constitution on August 5.

India’s National Security Adviser undertook a visit to Held Kashmir in late July and then India deployed additional troops and sent tourists away from Kashmir before changing the status, he added. He said that India’s act of changing the status of Kashmir was an unprecedented move in 72 years.

Ahsan said that the United Nations Security Council would meet to review the situation in Held Kashmir and discuss the tension between Pakistan and India.

The remark of the United States President Trump about mediation on Kashmir was just an illusion, he added.