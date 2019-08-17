Share:

KARACHI - The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh on Friday arrested three drug peddlers from Karachi and Sukkur in two separate actions and recovered drugs from their possession. The ANF Police Station Clifton intercepted an oil tanker near Kakar Hotel, Baldia Town and arrested Noor Zaman son of Firdous and Abid Zaman son of Noor Zaman after recovery of 4.800 kg of charas, said a statement.

The ANF Sukkur Police Station arrested Rasool Bakhsh son of Lal Dino from near City Bypass and recovered 1kg charas from his possession.

Cases against all arrested have been registered and further investigations also underway.