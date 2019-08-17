Share:

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dr Maleeha Lodhi said Britain demanded independent investigations of human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) in the UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting.

Speaking to a private TV channel, Dr Maleeha Lodhi told that India tried to stop the UNSC meeting in New York over Kashmir issue, and its occurrence itself is a major development which supports the fact that it is an internationally recognised dispute.

Dr Maleeha Lodhi said the members of the UNSC meeting expressed concerns regarding the deteriorating situation in Kashmir. Kuwait’s representative in the meeting mentioned the number of UNSC resolutions over the issue and stressed on their implementation, she added.

Dr Maleeha Lodhi also affirmed that the most important thing is the voice of the people of Kashmir was heard today at the UNSC meeting which was Pakistan’s first diplomatic step after India’s move of scrapping the occupied valley’s autonomy. “Pakistan has raised the Kashmir issue at international level, and will move forward after this step. The UNSC session negates the claim that it is India’s internal matter.”

Dr Maleeha Lodhi admitted that the diplomatic challenges for Pakistan have not finished yet. The Indian envoy manipulated facts while talking to media, she added.