LOS ANGELES-Britney Spears bought her first pair of Christian Louboutin heels four years ago - but has never worn them.

The ‘Toxic’ hitmaker forked out $6,000 for a pair of snakeskin platform shoes - created by the French fashion designer popular with celebrities around the world - but for the last almost half a decade they’ve been gathering dust in her wardrobe as she is yet to slip her toes into them and take them for a spin.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 37-year-old pop star uploaded a close-up of the green heels in her lavish dressing room and wrote: “Four years ago I bought my first pair of Christian Louboutin snakeskin heels that were 6,000 dollars I’ve never worn them.” Britney - who is worth $59,079,755.76 - clearly has no issues splashing the cash as it was revealed earlier this week that she had spent $400,000 on personal expenses within the last year.

She also paid out one million dollars in fees to her ‘’conservators and case management advisors’’, with her father Jamie Spears being paid $128,000 of that sum, according to documents obtained by The Blast.