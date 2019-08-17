Share:

LAHORE - A two-year-old boy died and three other members of his family were wounded critically when the roof of their house collapsed on them during downpour in Nadirabad on Friday. Rescue workers said a baby boy died on the spot and three victims were shifted to hospital with multiple injuries. The building was in dilapidated condition and it collapsed during heavy rain in the afternoon.

3 sustain wounds

All the four victims were present in their one-room house located in Gulshan Colony when its roof collapsed on them. As a result, Huzaifa died on the spot. Three injured persons including Maqbool, 25, Sami, 22, and Salma, 50, were shifted to hospital. Rescue workers pulled out the victims from the debris after hectic efforts. Authorities were investigating the incident.