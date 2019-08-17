Share:

China’s ambassador to the United Nations (UN) on Friday held India responsible for causing tensions with Pakistan and called on both sides to exercise restraint after a rare closed-door Security Council meeting on the tense situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Zhang Jun said that the situation in IoK is "already very tense and very dangerous." The ambassador added that members of the Security Council have expressed serious concern over tense situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters after the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) met behind closed doors to discuss the Indian government's controversial decision to revoke the special status of Occupied Kashmir, the diplomat said it is the first time the council had taken up the issue of IoK in more than 50 years.

"It’s obvious that the constitutional amendment by India has changed the status quo in Kashmir, causing tensions in the region," Zhang Jun told reporters.

Friday’s discussion came after Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi urged the Council earlier this week to hold an urgent meeting, arguing that India’s moves pose "a threat to international peace and security."

"China is deeply concerned about the current situation and opposes any unilateral action that complicates the situation and we call upon the relevant parties to exercise restraint," said ambassador.

China is an all-weathered-friend of Pakistan, underscoring rising tensions between nuclear powers India and Pakistan over Kashmir, it was the first full Security Council meeting to discuss the disputed region since 1965.