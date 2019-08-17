Share:

LAHORE - PTI Punjab President Ejaz Chaudhry called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Friday.

The duo discussed matters of party organization and political situation. They condemned unprovoked firing of Indian army at LOC, imposition of curfew in Kashmir and Indian cruelties.

They thanked the people for making the black day rally a success and decided that such rallies would also be held at divisional level to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

The chief minister said “Pakistan and Kashmir are conjoined twins and Pakistan is firmly standing shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiris. Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir and that India could not continue its illegal occupation of Kashmir till long through a policy of cruelty.

People praised for partaking in black day rally

“India has committed a dictatorial step by revoking the special status of Kashmir. The freedom of Kashmiris is not so far and India will have to receive humiliations at every level.

“Police praised

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has appreciated the performance of administration and police for making best arrangements on Eid-Ul-Adha, Independence Day as well as maintaining the security of public rallies on the black day. He said that police and administration diligently performed their duties and they deserve accolades. The line departments took affective measures and their performance is praiseworthy for providing a peaceful atmosphere to the people. He said that the life and property of the people have been protected and the citizen enjoys Eid-Ul-Adha and Independence Day in a peaceful environment. The administration and the police have worked jointly and it is hoped that both will continue to work with the same passion in future as well, he added.

Also, CM Usman Buzdar has thanked the citizens as well as members of the minority communities for particaipating in a public rally held in connection with the black day.

The people from different walks of life attended the rally and I especially thank the people belonging to Hindu, Sikh and Christian communities for their participation. He said that Kashmir is an international issue and all the people have jointly raised their strong voice for the Kashmir cause. He asserted that Occupied Kashmir is a disputed territory and the Indian conspiracy of changing its status will never be allowed to be succeeded. The international community will have to pay attention to this burning issue for its timely solution, he added.

CM CONDEMNS BLAST IN A MOSQUE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned blast in the Masjid situated in Kuchlak area of Quetta and condoled the loss of lives. He extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed for early recovery of the injured. He said that the blast is a nefarious conspiracy of the enemies of peace to create instability in Pakistan.

He said that the Pakistani nation is fully united against terrorism and such coward acts of terrorism cannot shake the strong commitment of the nation. He said that the terrorists responsible for the death of innocent people are an enemy of the country and their nefarious designs will be foiled through national unity.